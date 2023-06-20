Colstrip Days starts off with school tours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21. Call (406) 748-4699 to schedule your tour. Schoolhouse History and Art Center will be hosting their Centennial Merchandise Exhibit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information call (406) 748-4822. The Stillwater Ballfields will be the site of the Round Robin Community Softball Tournament beginning at 6 pm, sponsored by CPRD.

In the spring of 1980, Colstrip residents Carol Gordon and Bonnie Allred had the idea for a theater group, the impact of their idea living on to this day. The first production was “The Purloined Pearls”, to be held during Colstrip Days. Donations were received from businesses, tryouts were held, and the show was set. Volunteers sewed costumes, built sets, and planned lighting and sound. The group needed a name, and “The Coal & Cattle Country Players” won. The first show was held in what is now the Frank Brattin Middle School for a sold-out crowd. Shows continued through the early 2000’s when too many players moved away.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters