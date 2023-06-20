Colstrip Days starts off with school tours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21. Call (406) 748-4699 to schedule your tour. Schoolhouse History and Art Center will be hosting their Centennial Merchandise Exhibit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information call (406) 748-4822. The Stillwater Ballfields will be the site of the Round Robin Community Softball Tournament beginning at 6 pm, sponsored by CPRD.
In the spring of 1980, Colstrip residents Carol Gordon and Bonnie Allred had the idea for a theater group, the impact of their idea living on to this day. The first production was “The Purloined Pearls”, to be held during Colstrip Days. Donations were received from businesses, tryouts were held, and the show was set. Volunteers sewed costumes, built sets, and planned lighting and sound. The group needed a name, and “The Coal & Cattle Country Players” won. The first show was held in what is now the Frank Brattin Middle School for a sold-out crowd. Shows continued through the early 2000’s when too many players moved away.
Thursday’s features will include the Coal and Cattle Country Players Melodrama at 7 pm at Rye Park. The play is a through back to Colstrip Days gone by and there is no charge for the performance. Other events highlighting Colstrip Days on Thursday will be the school tours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., a continuation of the Centennial Exhibit at SHAC from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., followed by SHAC’s Time Capsule and Self-Guided walking tour of the original townsite. At 5 p.m .the PTO Cornhole Tournament will be held at Rye Park. Contact Jody at (406) 740-2432 to sign up. The Moose Lodge will be hosting Ducks Unlimited Bingo with special guns and outdoor gear prizes. Contact Steve at (406) 740-1025 to sign up.
As reported in the Forsyth Times-Journal May 5, 1932, the first graduation service in Colstrip was held with Freda Colwell as valedictorian and Carlise Morris as salutatorian. The graduating senior class of ’32 was Freda Colwell, Thelma Post, Carolan Morris, Milton Post, and Harley Ellison.
Friday’s events will feature a continuation of the school tours and from 9 am to noon the Montana Pike master’s Kids Fishing Day will be held at Castle Rock Lake — sponsored by Montana Pike Masters, the City of Colstrip, the Rosebud County Sheriff Department, and worms will be provided by Castle Rock Bait. To sign up, contact Wendy at 748-2700, extension 2300.
Also on Friday, the Colstrip Days Golf Tournament will be held at the Ponderosa Golf Course, sponsored by Rosebud County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact Pam at (406)748-3600 to sign up. Also on Friday, the Colstrip Medical Center will be hosting a free barbecue and open house to celebrate their 30th Anniversary in addition to Colstrip Days.
Stop over to SHAC from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for free root beer floats and check out their Centennial Merchandise. SEMDC (Southeastern Montana Development Corporation) will be hosting an open house from 1–4 p.m., and from 1-3 p.m. CVFD Slip and Slide will be at the BA Schaeffer Soccer Fields by the Pine Butte School.
Friday afternoon beginning at 4 the bouncy water castle will be at Rye Park and there will be food trucks on the street by the park. Adults are invited to be at the SHAC Brewfest from 4 — 8 p.m. to enjoy music by the “Old Man Band. The $30 admission fee benefits SHAC, and there will be beer, snacks, games, and food trucks. The MotoRama Car Show will begin at 5. The “KerrySpirit” Cheer Fundraiser will have food for sale.
At 6 p.m. the Arm-Wrestling Tournament gets under way at Whiskey Gulch. Contact Carol at (406) 748-4112 to sign up. As evening sets in, there will be live music by “Time in the Saddle Band” by the Miner House.
:In 1946 a new modern brick schoolhouse was built, and in addition to a beautiful auditorium and gymnasium, the school boasted a soda fountain in the basement. The fountain carried limited groceries, bread, milk, burgers, candy, ice cream, and sodas — the kind made from real syrup. It was a favorite meeting place for everyone in Colstrip. It lasted for 30 years (photo attached)
Saturday will get underway with a free will offering pancake breakfast from 7:30 — 10 a.m. provided by the United Community Church. Also, from 7:30 — 10 will be the Colstrip Days 5 K run and kid’s fun run. The Pet Parade will be at 9 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, horseshoe tournaments start at 10 a.m. at Rye Park and there will be vendors and food trucks at Rye Park all day. The Colstrip 100-year Anniversary Parade will start with line up by First Interstate Bank at 10 a.m., and the parade starts at 11 a.m. The Grand Marshal Ceremony will be held at 11:45 at Ryee Park. The 2023 Parade Grand Marshalls will include Roger Rosdahl, Phyllis Olson, Faye Matheny, Jan Vincent, Lloyd George, Norma George, Charlie Vincent, and Suzanne Corrigan.
Saturday will feature the bouncy water castle at Rye Park, at noon the Pepsi Big Slam Water Contest sponsored by CPRD and starting at Noon will be free horse carriage rides sponsored by SHAC.
The Depot sat across from where the Colstrip Inn and Suites are today. The sign read, “Pizza, Beer, Pool”. Built in 1975, it had a short but exciting run during the construction of the power plants. (Photo attached)
Saturday’s events will also feature the KR Balloon Factory at Rye Park beginning at noon, sponsored by Prince, Inc., a Veteran’s Ceremony at City Hall at 1 p.m. with the Billings Caledonian Pipes and Drums. There will be live music by “Cruisin” at Rye Park and the Billings Caledonian Pipes and Drums will perform from 2 — 2:30 p.m. at the park.
Rye Park in Colstrip was originally called Central Park but was renamed Obert Rye Park in 1977. Obert Rye came to Colstrip in 1926 to work at the mine for Foley Brothers. He fell in love with Signe Sketterberg, and they were married in 1928. (Photo of Mrs. And Mrs. Rye attached)
Saturday’s events wouldn’t be complete without the Miner House Customer Appreciation Barbecue beginning at noon, and at 2:30 the Song Dog Serenade — Bluegrass Band will perform, small Steps Dance at 4 p.m., and from 5 — 6 p.m. the Native American Cultural Experience is highlighted with drums and dancers. At 6 p.m. the Rangers Alumni Baseball Game will start at Sgt. Johnson Memorial Ballfield, and the Coal and Cattle Country Players Melodrama will be held at Rye Park. A fantastic fireworks display sponsored by the Colstrip Fire Department will light up the sky at 10 p.m.
And now the story:
In 1975, construction of Units 1 & 2 was underway, and the first Burtco Man Camp was in Colstrip. The Arrow Café was a popular eating place for locals and the construction workers building the power plants.
Sunday will feature the Ed Sopher Memorial Trap Shoot sponsored by Mulligan’s Restaurant & Pub, Cowboy Church at 9:30 a.m. at Rye Park, and the fun finishes up with the free “Coal Stock” Concert, featuring Suzy Boggess, Cruisin’, and Craft Brothers at the NorthWestern Energy Stage at the Stillwater Ballfield Complex. The free concert is sponsored by BNSF Railway, Colstrip, NorthWestern Energy, Oftedal, and the Colstrip Impacts Foundation.
