Hardin High School and Hardin Middle School students last week listened attentively while a guest speaker spoke about her mistakes and life and how she ultimately overcame them.
Beth DWA Timmons, who is the Executive Director of Circle of Life Home Care Services reached out to the school in hopes to deliver a message of empowerment to students, she told the BHCN.
Timmons is an enrolled member of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Tribe in Minnesota. She has begun visiting the Hardin branch of the home care service in attempt to connect with the community, although she lives in Minnesota. The company operates in Montana, Minnesota, North and South Dakota, Arizona and New Mexico.
BHCN last reported on Timmons when she spoke with Lodge Grass Mayor Quincy Dabney and the two – as well as other Circle of Life employees in Hardin – discussed for over an hour about challenges facing local communities and how those local communities, as well as local leaders, advocates and government officials are trying to tackle them. That was last November.
Timmons carries herself with warmth and confidence, rather than like an owner of a corporation, as we might imagine one. The mission of COL appears to be largely about offering resources to Native communities, in addition to the brass tacks of providing a Personal Care Assistant for people with physical needs.
So, it was not a huge surprise when Timmons offered an honest and direct testimony to students about her life, in hopes that they could avoid mistakes she has made, she said.
Timmons spoke about a low point in her life when she struggled with alcohol and her daughter had 14 felonies as a result of her mother’s negligence. She spoke about calming your mind and taking control of your life. Timmons wants to be the person she needed when she was young.
Real warriors take care of their families and their communities, she told the assembly of high school students. The assemblies for the schools were separate, so it’s likely the message was diluted for the younger students.
Timmons talked about being inquisitive and finding safe mentors and adults to learn from. She talked about finding purpose in life, and harnessing energy in a positive way. For Timmons, she meditates, performs music with bands, writes, and is an advocate for Native communities, in addition to her work in home care.
It’s all a far cry from the youth she describes in which she has been stabbed and faced jailtime. But she believes delivering her message could help young people to become self-aware and to consider their purposes and themselves before they face a hard lesson.
Turn pain and trouble into art or into something productive and positive, Timmons says. It’s OK to not be OK, she says, presumably as a way of first acknowledging a problem.
Following Timmons, local Native artist and MMIP advocate Charlene Sleeper spoke. She also spoke at the MMIP walk at Hardin High School’s Imer field the following day. Charlene told the group about her work in MMIP prevention and that the work is being done because people care about the students.
Sleeper also discussed May 5 as a day for MMIP awareness, as a means of communal grieving – like Mexico’s Day of the Dead. Many traditions have been taken from Native Americans, and a day for MMIP awareness can be interpreted as a way of taking control of a narrative and the grieving process.
Sleeper, like Timmons, also stressed the importance of staying in school and thinking about what the future holds, whether it be college or vocational school.