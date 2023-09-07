Crow Categories:
Courtesy of C & T Tabulating, James Smith Cree Nation, Saskatchewan
Golden Age Women: 1 st — Velma Pretty On Top
2 nd — Regina Gros Ventre
3 rd — Wendy Pretty On Top
4 th — Robin Caufield
5 th — Myrna Medicine Horse
Golden Age Hot Dance:
1 st — Walter Eugene Old Elk
2 nd — Jr. Good Luck
3 rd — Manford Plenty Hawk-Walks
4 th — Cyrus Leider, Sr.
5 th — Alfred Walks
Jr Girls: 1 st — Mya Plenty Buffalo
2 nd — Aundreya Bends
3 rd — Bryna Rogers
4 th — Jama Wyles
5 th — Murrah Whitehip
Boys Hot Dance: 1 st — Jacoby Little Light
2 nd — Levi Danger Black Eagle
3 rd — Jericho Morrison
4 th — Jesse Stone
5 th — Blaize Plenty Buffalo
Teen Girls: 1 st — Azaylea Dust
2 nd — Vanessa Afraid of Bear
3 rd — Dayvany Whiteman Runs Him
4 th — Marley Hugs
5 th — Ebony Evans
Teen Boys: 1 st — Julian Blacksmith
2 nd — Bobby Ironhorse
3 rd — Westin Black Eagle
4 th — Payson Old Elk
5 th — Whitney Holds the Enemy, Jr.
Women’s: 1 st — Amber Old Horn
2 nd — Cordelia Falls Down
3 rd — Lydia Falls Down
4 th — Amber White
5 th — Michaiah Pease
Men’s: 1 st — Jeremy Deputee
2 nd — Norman Pretty On Top, III
3 rd — Winston Caufield
4 th — Robert Old Coyote
5 th — Fred Backbone
Other Category Results;
Men’s Golden AgeFancy/Grass Dance:
1 st — Gordon Whitford
2 nd — Fergie Little Shield
3 rd — Ron Harris
Traditional:
1 st — Myron Hoops
2 nd — Terry Rose
3 rd — Harvey Spoonhunter
Women’s Golden Age
Fancy/Jingle Dress Dance:
1 st — Michelle Kipp
2 nd — Judy Red Tomahawk
3 rd — Joyce Spoon Hunter
4 th Lynette Dixey
Traditional:
1 st — Evelyn Big Knife
2 nd — Trish Heavy Runner
3 rd — Pearl Whitford
4 th — Debbie Howell
5 th — Carolyn Christmas
Junior GirlsTraditional:
1 st — Olivia Old Coyote
2 nd — Synagogue Standingrock
3 rd — Erianna Flat Lip
4 th — Jody Hugs
5 th — Leillah Big Throat
Jingle Dress:1 st — Kisiko Whitford
2 nd — Kreelynn Standingrock
3 rd — Tya Spoonhunter
4 th — Lila Crookedneck
Fancy:
1 st — Mirabel Good Striker
2 nd — Minnie Whitford
3 rd — Syan Hooper
4 th — June Marie Cleveland
5 th — Britleigh Fitzpatrick
Junior BoysFancy Feather:
1 st — Swift Windy Boy
2 nd — Marlin Cleveland
3 rd — Jodeci Old Elk
4 th — Titus Old Crow
Grass:
1 st — Zak Hoops
2 nd — Killian Casas
3 rd — Shayden Standingrock
4 th — Dre Little Shield
5 th — Rieal Boyer
Traditional:
1 st — Quade Boyd
2 nd — Opichee Day-Bedeau
3 rd — Baby Richard Walks Over Ice
4 th — Cavin Navge
5 th — Robert Harry
Teen GirlsTraditional:
1 st Ellannah Flat Lip
2 nd — Leah Ware
3 rd — Annika Big Man
4 th — Tingleska Rooks
5 th — Kacey Standing Rock
Fancy:
1 st — Ivy Runs Above
2 nd — Nevaeh Tyner Benson
3 rd — Kiauna Shongutsie
4 th — # 7817
5 th — Shayla Yellow Hair
Jingle Dress:
1 st — Abbilee Runs Above
2 nd — Tailee Kicking Woman
3 rd — Gigi Whitford
4 th — Mikayle Old Coyote
5 th — Avayah Old Mouse
Teen BoysTraditional:
1 st — Kole Three Irons
2 nd — Herschel Williamson
3 rd — Colton Sun Rhodes
4 th — Thomas Addison
5 th — Mason Hoops
Grass:
1 st — Vitor Mexican Cheyenne
2 nd — Darian Augustine
3 rd — Jerome Fox
4 th — Talon Addison
5 th — Mikyol Old Crane
Fancy:
1 st — Niyol Medicine Bull
2 nd — Verdell Collins, Jr.
3 rd — Tristran Cornpeach
4 th — Caleb Nicholson
5 th — Tank Young
WomenTraditional:
1 st — Sim-Sin Heavy Runner
2 nd — Julianne Scabby Robe
3 rd — Iriyana Dale
4 th — Jocelia Her Many Horses
5 th — Paulette Manuel
Southern:
1 st — Nat’aani Holds the Enemy
2 nd — Montana Blaine
3 rd — Shakoya Fredericks
4 th — Shawntay Yellow Hair
5 th — Welana Queton
Jingle Dress:
1 st — Sheena Cain
2 nd — Moni Turns Plenty
3 rd — Anika Top Sky
4 th — Taeshon Scheaffer
5 th — Aletha Morsette
Fancy:
1 st — Siliye Pete
2 nd — TaNeal Filesteel
3 rd — Sugar Spoonhunter
4 th — Sheydon Standing Rock
5 th — Ivy Fox
Men’sGrass:
1 st — Merval Larose
2 nd — Jack Crawford
3 rd — Morris Crookedneck
4 th — Kasey Nicholson
5 th — Sodizin Medicine Bull
Traditional:
1 st — Truth Brockie
2 nd — Ike Carpenter
3 rd — Richard Walks Over Ice
4 th — Steffan Walks Over Ice
5 th — Taylor Begay
Fancy Feather:
1 st — Sly Isaac
2 nd — Walter Runs Above
3 rd — Riley Spoon Hunter
4 th — Jared Massey
5 th — Chitat Kills Back
Southern Straight:
1 st — Matthew Sheka, Jr.
2 nd — Witchita Blaine
3 rd — Sarinas Mithlo
4 th — Sam West
5 th — Warren Queton
Chicken:
1 st — Kobe Morsette
2 nd — Sam Her Many Horses, Sr.
3 rd — Brady Tapedo
4 th — Dylon Begay
5 th — Charley Lewis
