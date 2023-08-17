Aug. 15, 1968The top stories in the Hardin Tribune-Herald this week in 1968:
Crow celebration begins FridayMembers of the Crow tribe are going all out this week to celebrate the 50th annual Crow Celebration and All-Indian Rodeo.
Although the celebration doesn’t officially get underway until Friday, Aug. 16, celebration officials say the tribal campground, on the outskirts of Crow Agency, is bustling as tribal members and guests from reservations in the United State and Canada erect teepees and tent dwellings.
The four-day affair will end Monday afternoon with a dance through the campground area. A final barbecue is set for Tuesday, Aug. 20, where next year’s celebration officers will be elected…
…1968 celebration officials include Kenneth Old Coyote, president; Gerard Bull Trail Jr., vice president; Bill LaForge, treasurer; George Bear Cloud, secretary; Richard Real Bird, rodeo director; and Ellsworth Little Light, general manager.
District hires principal for Hardin high schoolSuperintendent Earl Hubley announced this week that the district has hired R.G. Busch as prinicpal of Hardin Senior high school for the coming year.
Hubley said that Busch comes to the school highly recommended with several years of administrative experience.
Busch was graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1959 from North Dakota Teachers College at Valley City. He earned a Master Degree in educaiton from the University fo North Dakota at Grand Forks in 1962.
Busch taught for two years in North Dakota. His administrative experience, he relates, has been in Montana. He was high school principal at Fairview for three years, Superintendent at Richey for two years and superintendent at Scobey for two years.
Judging teams bring home share of fair ribbonsBig Horn County’s 4-H Livestock judging teams brought home their share of ribbons from the Midland Empire fair.
The junior team, whose members are Elaine Koyama, Donna Redding, Kathy McNaney and Dean Delp, placed first in their division.
Senior team members, Patti Martinsen, Kay Snively, Sheri Delpa nd Larry Yerger, placed fourth in their division.
Another county junior team competed. It’s members are Bobbi Redding, Robert Snively and Lyle Delp.
Donna and Bobbie Redding tied for first place in individual scores over all in the 4-H entries. Patti Matinsen placed 5th.
Dew urges Chamber members to protest rail discontinuanceTom Dew, president of the Hardin Chamber of Commerce, said he is urging members of the Chamber and other residents to protest the proposed discontinuance of service of CB&Q passenger trains No. 42 and 43.
Both trains serve the Hardin area. Dew said he through the Chamber would preapre a formal letter of protest and mail it to the Interstate Commerce Commission, the federal regulating agency which will decide whether the trains can be removed.
The Chamber president said that if the CB&Q passenger trains were removed, Hardin would be hurt.
Club holds hankie partyLODGE GRASS — The Grandmothers’ Club met at the home of Mrs. Walter Fellows Friday for a hankie party honoring Mrs. O.J. Landon and Mrs. Florence Westwood, who will be leaving soon.
Mrs. John Noblett and Mrs. Emerson Esleman were co-hostesses.
