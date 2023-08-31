Aug. 29, 1968The top stories in the Hardin Tribune-Herald this week in 1968:
Officials report first day of school proceeds wellSchools in District 17-H seemed to be getting underway smoothly on the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 28, reported District Superintendent Earl Hubley.
Hubley said he had obtained all needed teachers except for one first grade teacher. That position will be filled as students enter school this week.
Roy Martinsen, elementary principal, reported that elementary and intermediate classes operated very smoothly. He estimated approximately 120 first graders were enrolled by their parents.
The new principal at Hardin Senior High School, R. Gene Busch, estimated at least 25 new students at the high school.
Junior high school principal Luke Dyche was busy working with his freshman students this mroning and was unavailable for ocmment at press time.
Bulldogs preapre for first gameHead football coach Joe Lauderdale says he hopes to field a team with 180-185 pound linemen for the Bulldogs’ first battle of the season with Glendive.
Laudersale says the turnout for the varsity team has been thin. He expects that more young men will turn out after school starts Wednesday, but these late comers present another problem. Montana High School Association rules require that each player have 15 practice sessions before participating in a game.
The coach is unsure that the latecomers will be able to get in enough hours of practice before the first game.
Laudersale says the Bulldogs will have to rely on the veteran starters like Robert Koyama, Tom Roan and Joe Pantoja, three seniors, as well as several other returning veterans.
Planned additions to the varsity squad include some good sized players such as Lyle Jones and Richard Solazzi, who their coach says are “green in experience, but make up for it in toughness.”
Another good potential for the varsity this year, according to Lauderdale, is Douglas Peterson. Peterson will probably be used as a “utility man” for the squad. Lauderdale says Peterson has “fair speed and good size” for his age.
Winners picked in Jaycee flower contest SundayWinners in the Hardin Jaycee Flower Contest were selected Sunday morning.
Mrs. Logan Gookin won first prize of $50 for the best flower garden and Mrs. Lloyd Saunders won second in the division.
Best flower box at a Hardin business earned $25 first place award for Anderson’s Men’s and Boys’ Wear. Second prize went to Mrs. Henry Ruegamer of Hardin Auto Company.
Judges for the contest were Leo Kleffner, Mrs. John Brennan, and Jerry Nordquist, who represented the Jaycees. All judges said the entries were excellent.
Lodge Grass man wins two medals in Wyoming rifle meetCaptain John S. Clavetti, formerly of Lodge Grass, took nine members of the Wyoming National Guard to the Chyenne Rifle and Pistol Club high power rifle match held Aug. 18, in Cheyenne, and came home with two medals himself.
Clavetti won first place in 600 yard prone and second place in 200 yard standing in the Expert Class.
Policeman trees, shoots bear ThursdayPoliceman George Peters reportedly shot and killed a yearling bear cub in a tree near the Old Dave Pease residence in Lodge Grass about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
No damage from the bear was discovered.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.