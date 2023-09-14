A widespread Medicaid fraud claim in Arizona has affected thousands of people, most of them believed to be Native Americans, many of them from Montana. State officials believe that fake claims have defrauded Arizona out of hundreds of millions of dollars of its share of federal Medicaid dollars. More than 100 residential and outpatient behavior health providers and non-emergency transportation services filed false claims resulting in 45 indictments to date and the seizure of $75 million dollars according to the U.S. Attorney General’s Office. The investigation by the FBI and the Attorney General’s office is ongoing.
There are numerous cases of Indigenous people being reported missing as the residential homes were shut down and the residents being evicted to the streets. The behavioral health companies are alleged to have recruited Native Americans with Medicaid from various tribes across the nation, including Blackfeet Cheyenne and Crow Reservations in Montana.
The fraudulent recovery centers have left an unknown number of Native Americans homeless on the streets of Phoenix and has been declared a State of Emergency by the Navajo Nation Commission on Emergency Management signed by the Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren.
“There are significant impacts to the Navajo Nation due to the abrupt displacement of an estimated 5,000 to 8,000 Navajo individuals,” Nygren said.
Making the situation worse for individuals on the streets, Phoenix has been seeing 110-degree heat 54 days of this year.
One residential treatment facility, Sunrise Native Recovery, insists that no fraud has been committed and that accusations towards their organization are false. They are attempting to reach former patients from Montana that they say were successful in their treatment plans. The Blackfeet Tribe has stated that they had no communication with Sunrise or any other residential recovery center and are expected to release a Public Health State of Emergency.
One mother said, “I feel that they failed us. I feel that they failed my daughter. I can’t even look at my phone anymore because I’m worried that I’m going to get a call that she is dead. I blame them for getting her hooked on drugs.”
Living in Browning, one mother is speaking out and trying to get justice for her son, 25-year old Raydel Calf Looking. He got caught up on Arizona’s sober living home scam and didn’t come back alive. His mother, Mona Bear Medicine, said “I had hoped my son was finally getting the help he needed, but instead I got a call from a Phoenix police officer that my son had been shot. I have reached out to the police department but haven’t heard back.”
In a sophisticated scam, tracking down the last sober living home a resident was in has been a challenge. The individuals were moved frequently and there was no treatment in the facilities.
Chad Hagen, a Northern Cheyenne victim from Ashland said, “I’m not going to lie. It is definitely disheartening. I wanted this program to be the real thing.”
He says a fraudulent sober living home brought him and his girlfriend a one-way ticket to Pheonix, with the promise of a 90-day program and a return ticket home. He wasn’t provided detox even though he was high and they literally told him to “Just sleep it off.”
The Medicaid fraud became so rampant, according to Attorney General Kris Mayes, “They simply purchased lists of names and dates of births of people and used those to bill Medicaid. In one case Mayes said, they billed Medicaid for 13 hours a day for alcohol rehabilitation services to a four-year-old. Another company billed the state $1 million for a mother and her two children that did not receive care.”
The governor said once the patients arrived at the treatment centers they weren't allowed to leave or contact family. Some escaped by climbing through windows and scaling fences. Gov. Hobbs and Mayes announced the state suspended payments to more than 100 health care providers. All of them were accused of billing AHCCCS for services that were grossly misrepresented or never rendered.
In 2019, AHCCCS paid out $53 million. In 2020, the cost jumped to $132 million. In 2021, it ballooned to $291 million. Last year it rose to $668 million. The Attorney General says 45 indictments have been returned and more than $75 million has been seized or recovered. Earlier this month, the Attorney General's Office sent target letters to more than 100 companies alerting them that they are targets in a criminal investigation.
AHCCCS is now undergoing a forensic audit dating back three years, the time the agency believes the fraudulent billing started.
AHCCCS also established a dedicated hotline 2-1-1 (press 7) for individuals who have been impacted by the closure of a sober living home or residential facility.
It has also been arranged for mobile crisis teams to be ready to deploy when members need hands-on immediate health services. There are still many indigenous people living on the streets in Pheonix.
The investigations are ongoing, and the need for locating and returning people to their homes is urgent.
