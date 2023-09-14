A widespread Medicaid fraud claim in Arizona has affected thousands of people, most of them believed to be Native Americans, many of them from Montana. State officials believe that fake claims have defrauded Arizona out of hundreds of millions of dollars of its share of federal Medicaid dollars. More than 100 residential and outpatient behavior health providers and non-emergency transportation services filed false claims resulting in 45 indictments to date and the seizure of $75 million dollars according to the U.S. Attorney General’s Office. The investigation by the FBI and the Attorney General’s office is ongoing.

There are numerous cases of Indigenous people being reported missing as the residential homes were shut down and the residents being evicted to the streets. The behavioral health companies are alleged to have recruited Native Americans with Medicaid from various tribes across the nation, including Blackfeet Cheyenne and Crow Reservations in Montana.

