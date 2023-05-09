Hand games at Black Lodge TOM ACKERMAN May 9, 2023 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Feb. 9, 2023 -- Hand games were held at the Black Lodge Hall from Feb. 2 to 4 on behalf of Ashton Old Elk and his family who sought to raise funds to campaign for the Racing Commissioner at Crow Fair.This tournament was unique because organizers teamed players by their clans -- to get to know the clans better, said participant Albert Gros Ventre.For an explanation of the game and its history, please see the May 19, 2022 BHN report by Dana Wilson. There are also explanatory videos on YouTube. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Games And Toys Sports Multimedia Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Rest in Peace, Virginia Kay Sprenger Weekley Rest in Peace, Arlie Stops Ardell Anderson Harry “Leroy” Uffelman John Everett Bullis More Obituaries Submit News Big Horn County News is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News