BILLINGS — A grizzly bear was recently observed in the Pryor Mountains. State wildlife officials confirmed the species of the observed bear from a photograph taken of the animal. Though sightings of potential grizzly bears in the Pryor Mountains have been reported in recent years, this is the first confirmed sighting.

Historically, grizzly bears occupied most of Montana, including the Pryor Mountains, but likely have not inhabited these mountains since the late 1800s. Grizzly bears are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act in all lower 48 states. There is a healthy population of black bears in the Pryor Mountains.

