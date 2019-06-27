Youth ChalleNGe marks 20 years, 40 classes, over 3,000 graduates

The emotion of the day is fueled with tears of joy and smiles of pride as at-risk teenagers who have strayed from a righteous path, are rewarded for shouldering the burden of their actions and dedicating five months to getting their lives back in order.

That energy of love and pride can be overwhelming, but this Montana Youth ChalleNGe Academy graduation marked the 20-year anniversary of Montana program in Dillon and the 40th graduation. An all-star cast of guests, many of whom were instrumental in getting the program started, were on hand for the celebration.

“Today marks 20 years and we will graduate our 3,000th cadet,” said MYCA Director Trent Gibson, one of four employees who have been with MYCA for the entire two decades on its existence. “I can tell you, raising teenagers is hard work. Raising 3,000 of them is a heck of an accomplishment.”

Hardin High School sophomore Gethsamne Real Bird, 17, was among those graduates.

Last year, in the span of only a few months, Real Bird lost her grandmother, her grandfather and her father.

“She experienced so many hardships in such a short period of time,” Real Bird’s mother Helen Caplette said. “She really needed to go somewhere else to grow.”

Real Bird credit’s MYCA with her ability to cope with her grief and the everyday stress of teenage life.

“I learned how to control my anger and I learned better ways to deal with it other than getting mad,” she said.

Contrary to popular belief MYCA isn’t only for “troubled teens” who’ve been court-ordered to attend. Real Bird knew of a friend who was successful in the program, she said.

With her academic performance suffering Real Bird had dropped out of school and was looking for credit recovery options, she said. So she said she decided to look into what the program had to offer.

Soon she was talking to the MYCA recruiter in Billings.

“It’s a huge misconception that MYCA is only for court-ordered youth or juvenile delinquents, but it’s not.” Caplette said. “Even I was surprised she chose to go there, but I’m so proud she reached out to the program on her own.”

Caplette said there’s been a big change in her daughter’s demeanor since she returned from the program.

“I was able to see her mature in a good light and come back more independent and very outgoing,” she said. “She’s job searching, she created a resume, and she even has her First Aid and CPR card.”

Real Bird said she’s looking forward to returning to HHS in the fall as a junior and not a second-year sophomore.

“It’s going to be different,” she said. “The teachers won’t be bothering me about whether or not I’m wearing the right uniform.”

She plans to graduate and pursue a career in the U.S. Army.

“She’s got her sights on the world,” her mother said. “The sky’s the limit.”

The ChalleNGe program started in 1993 with six pilot programs across the country and has now grown to 40 programs across the United States, including programs in Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. The MYCA is sponsored by the National Guard and the State of Montana, allowing the program to offer the opportunity for at-risk youth in Montana to attend at no cost to themselves or their families.

Retired Major General Gene Prendergast of the Montana National Guard played a key role in bringing ChalleNGe to Montana and worked diligently with the 1999 Montana Legislature to land the funding to make the program possible. Once funding was approved, he set out to make the Montana version of ChalleNGe the best in the country.

When program started Prendergast asked which program was considered the best, the answer was Arizona. So, he and others made the trip to Arizona to learn as much as they could on how best to help at-risk teenagers.

“I believe, there is no such thing as a throw-away kid,” said he of his motivation for pushing the idea of a Montana ChalleNGe program. “This is the proudest moment of my 46-year military career.”

Prendergast has attended most, if not all, of the MYCA graduations and has been a mentor to program leaders throughout the past 20 years. He feels the program works because it instills and requires discipline, and the kids are surrounded, sometimes for the first time in their lives, by people who care about them.

“You know kids, sometimes we make the journey, but always, the journey makes us,” concluded Prendergast in his remarks to the class.

Montana National Guard Chief Warrant Officer Anthony Mazzucola can attest to the impact a journey can have on a person’s life and did so with a speech to the graduation class.

Each year, a cadet in the graduating class gives a commencement address, and year one, Mazzucola gave that speech.

Mazzucola opened his remarks to Class 40 by reading his cadet commencement address from 20 years ago. He described how his mother kicked him out on his own, leaving the teenager to fend for himself. He told of his childhood dream of someday getting to fly.

“ChalleNGe has been the best choice I have made in my life,” read Mazzucola of his thoughts from 20 years ago. “I will not quit. Quitting is the easy way out.”

Mazzucola joined the military directly out of the ChalleNGe program and has made a career out of that decision.

He now flies helicopters in the Montana National Guard and says there is nothing he would change since making the decision to attend ChalleNGe as a teenager.

“It is not an easy path,” concluded Mazzulo. “Cadets, you will find this is the best decision you have ever made.”

Cadet Margaret Brummel of Kalispell gave the Class 40 cadet commencement address. As a sophomore in high school she was a good track and field athlete with good grades. In her junior year, her “world fell apart.”

Brummel did not take to ChalleNGe in her early days with the program and she wanted out. She used a porta-potty as her private crying booth and was ready to give up, she said.

She did not and a big reason for that was advice from Cadet Instructor Carrie Schwandt.

“Sgt. Schwandt, you are the reason I am standing here,” said Brummel.

Brummel admitted that facing her mistakes was an extremely difficult process and she admitted she was scared, terrified. As time went on, Brummel says she began to take advantage of the opportunities offered by ChalleNGe.

“Montana Youth ChalleNGe shows us we can do anything and be anyone, if you are willing to work for it,” said Brummel. “It is a tremendous victory to graduate from Youth ChalleNGe.”

Brummel said her journey would not stop after the graduation ceremony. She plans to attend the University of Montana Western and major in psychology.

“I plan to continue growing,” concluded Brummel. “Temptation will always be there, opportunity will not.”

During the awarding of certificates, the ceremony momentarily stopped to acknowledge Zachary C. Regan of Forsyth as the 3,000th graduate of the program. At the end of the day, the total number of MYCA graduates stood at 3,090.

Angel Enick and Delilah Jackson, both of Billings, were presented the prestigious MYCA Service to Community Award.

Class 40 dedicated 6,347 hours of community service to Dillon and the surrounding area, and since the founding of the program, that total is 154,817 hours. Computed at the current minimum wage, that effort would translate to a value of $1,315,945.

Founding MYCA Director Mike Royer enjoyed a seat on the stage and participated in the graduation. Past Director Jan Rouse was in attendance, as was current Director Gibson. Reed Lund, the program’s second director, could not attend.

Distinguished guests seated on stage included Prendergast, Gibson, Royer, Brigadier General Jeffrey Ireland, Montana Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Tim Zumbrun, Mazzucola, UMW Chancellor Dr. Beth Weatherby, Keynote Speaker Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, Sen. Jeffrey Welborn-Dillon, Rep. Tom Welch-Dillon, Youth ChalleNGe Foundation Director John Nugent, and Jobs for Montana’s Graduates Program Director James Benjamin.

Big Horn County News Editor Luella N. Brien contributed to this report.