Yellowtail Dam
A park ranger will be giving a talk at 1 p.m. at the Yellowtail Dam Visitor Center in Fort Smith on the stories behind different rock formations that make up Bighorn Canyon. For more information, call the Yellowtail Visitor Center at (406) 666-3218.
Date:
Saturday, June 30, 2018 - 1:00pm
