Xeriscape Gardening

Montana State Parks will host Xeriscape Gardening at Chief Plenty Coups State Park in Pryor from 1-3 p.m. Topics will include water-conservative irrigation methods, an overview of plants best suited for the Montana climate, as well as other assorted topics for building and maintain a xeriscape garden. For more information call the park visitor center at (406) 252-1289.

Date: 
Saturday, August 4, 2018 - 1:00pm

