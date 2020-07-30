William Plainfeather

William L Plainfeather, 57, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Billings, Montana. Akbuute Baaxpaakuuloosh/

Akbuute Baaxpaakuuloosh/ Brings Back Sacred Moccasins was born on July 28, 1962 to mother Cecelia Half Plain Feather and father Leo Plainfeather. in Crow Agency, Montana.

A graveside service was held on July 27, 2020 at the Hardin Fairview Cemetery.

Bullis Mortuary was entrusted with the arrangements.