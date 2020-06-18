William M. Redden
Thursday, June 18, 2020
William M. Redden passed away on March 24, 2020.
His family is hosting a memorial service on June 19.
The family will meet at his home at 10 a.m. and drive to William's final resting place. We will return to the home for a luncheon after the burial.
We would love for everyone who knew him to come and share a story or two. Please call Stephanie at 406-855-0114 for directions.
