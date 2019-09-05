William Bad Bear

William Cedric “Bugsy” Bad Bear, 62, passed away on August 27, 2019 at Billings Clinic ICU. He was born to William Herman and Georgia A. (Takes Horse) Bad Bear on March 2, 1957 in Crow Agency.

Funeral mass was celebrated, August 31 at St. Dennis Catholic Church in Crow Agency, Montana. Interment followed at the Crow Agency Cemetery. Bullis Mortuary was entrusted with the arrangements.