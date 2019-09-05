William Bad Bear
Thursday, September 5, 2019
William Cedric “Bugsy” Bad Bear, 62, passed away on August 27, 2019 at Billings Clinic ICU. He was born to William Herman and Georgia A. (Takes Horse) Bad Bear on March 2, 1957 in Crow Agency.
Funeral mass was celebrated, August 31 at St. Dennis Catholic Church in Crow Agency, Montana. Interment followed at the Crow Agency Cemetery. Bullis Mortuary was entrusted with the arrangements.
Category:
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
Upcoming Events
-
09/06/2019 - 9:30am
-
09/06/2019 - 7:00pm
-
09/07/2019 - 8:30am
-
09/08/2019 - 8:00am
-
09/08/2019 - 10:00am