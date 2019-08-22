Will James Society Gathering
The Will James Society Comes to Hardin will celebrate the Big Horn County Historical Museum’s dedication to the legacy of famous Cowboy author and western artist Will James. The yearly Will James Society Gather meeting, a tour at the Big Horn County Historical Museum starting, outdoor banquets and auctions, a trip to the Yellowstone Art Museum in Billings, a church service in the restored 1917 church and more are scheduled for the four-day event. For more information or to register visit https://willjamessociety.org/events/ or call Gather Coordinator Sharon DeCarlo at 775-265-7137 or 775-790-1880.
Date:
Sunday, September 8, 2019 - 8:00am
