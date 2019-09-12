Wayne Seder

Wayne Dale Seder, 76, was born Oct. 27, 1942 in Sheridan, Wyoming, to Harry and Anne Seder. He passed away September 3, 2019. Wayne spent his childhood in Hardin, growing up on the family farm. He graduated from Hardin High School in 1960.

Wayne met his wife JoAnn in Hardin and they wed in February 1968, spending their lives in Hardin. They were together over 51 years and had two sons.

Wayne was a hard worker, and although he tried a couple different professions, his first love was always farming, from which he retired in 2015. He also spent countless hours tending his gardens and was always sharing his crop with family and friends.

Wayne was a lover of the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and rarely passed up a chance to go fishing. He also found much joy in fixing and making things and could always be found tinkering in the garage, sometimes improving something he thought needed fixed.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Seder; his two sons, Russell and Ryan Seder; brother, Dan (Judy) Seder; sisters, Shirley (Marvin) Schwend and Linda (Garry) Krieger; sister-in-law, Susan Seder; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Harry Seder and Kenneth Seder.

A graveside service was held September 9 at the Fairview Cemetery, in Hardin, Montana. Bullis Mortuary was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.