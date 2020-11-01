Voter turnout on track to hit record high

The Big Horn County Elections Office is on track to collect a record number of ballots in Tuesday's general election.

County Election Administrator Dulcie Bear Don't Walk said as of Saturday, Oct. 31, 55% of ballots issued have been received.

The election office usually averages a total voter turnout of between 45% and 48%, and this year, Bear Don’t Walk said, she was expecting about 50% to 60% turnout, but with early numbers already hitting that mark there is no telling where the returns could land.

“Although, it’s been stressful, this is an exciting time for voting in Big Horn County,” she said. “We haven’t had numbers reach into the 70s since the 1992 general election, but with our rate of return we are on track to hit that number or exceed it.”

Bear Don’t Walked said in 1992 there was a 72% voter turnout in Big Horn County when then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton defeated incumbent President George H.W. Bush.

Forty-seven percent of ballots sent to addresses on the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Reservations have been returned, Bear Don't Walk said.

“My crew and I are excited to get ballots opened and counted to see how the people of Big Horn County are voting this time around,” Bear Don’t Walk said.

Bear Don't Walk says if voters have questions about their ballots or voter registration, they can go to the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page where they can see if they are registered to vote or check the status of their ballot.

If a voter needs to register, or have a ballot issued or re-issued, they can visit the Big Horn County Election Office at the Big Horn County Courthouse in Hardin.

The Election office is open from 8 p.m. to noon on Monday, Nov. 2 and on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3 the Election Office will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

State law mandates anyone in line to vote when the polls close on Election Day must be allowed to vote, Bear Don't Walk said.

An election officer will verbally announce the poll closure outside of the courthouse at 8 p.m. Tuesday night and anyone still in line will be allowed to vote, she added.

Bear Don't Walk says to prevent the spread of coronavirus, every voter will receive their own pen, voting booths will be six feet apart and election officers will hand out masks.

The election office will place several drop-off sites at regular polling locations across the county, where voters can drop off their ballots on Election Day. All sites are handicap accessible.

• Peritsa Precinct No. 1 voters can drop off ballots at Big Horn County Fairgrounds in Hardin. The site is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Fort Smith Precinct No. 2 voters can drop off ballots at Pretty Eagle Catholic Academy in Saint Xavier. The site is open from noon to 8 p.m.

• Foster Precinct No. 3 voters can drop off ballots at Big Horn County Fairgrounds in Hardin. The site is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Whitman Precinct No. 4 and 4N voters can drop off ballots at Big Horn County Fairgrounds in Hardin. The site is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Reno Precinct No. 5 voters can drop off ballots at Little Big Horn College Cultural Center in Crow Agency. The site is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Sarpy Precinct No. 6 voters drop off ballots at Sarpy Community Building in the Sarpy area. The site is open from noon to 8 p.m.

• Crow Agency Precinct No. 7 voters can drop off ballots at Little Big Horn College Cultural Center in Crow Agency. The site is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• St Xavier Precinct No. 8 voters can drop off ballots at Pretty Eagle Catholic Academy in Saint Xavier. The site is open from noon to 8 p.m.

• Lodge Grass Precinct No. 9 voters can drop off ballots at Lodge Grass Elementary School in Lodge Grass. The site is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Kirby Decker Precinct No. 10 voters can drop off ballots at Big Horn County Road Department Shop in Hardin. The site is open from noon to 8 p.m.

• Wyola Precinct No. 14 voters can drop off ballots at Wyola Public School in Wyola. The site is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Pryor Precinct No. 15 voters drop can off ballots at Arrow Creek Elementary School in Pryor. The site is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Hardin Precincts No. 17, 18 and 19 voters can drop off ballots at Big Horn County Fairgrounds in Hardin. The site is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Good Luck Precinct No. 21 voters can drop off ballots at Lodge Grass Elementary School in Lodge Grass. The site is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Lodge Grass Precinct No. 25 voters can drop off ballots at Lodge Grass Elementary School in Lodge Grass. The site is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Busby Precinct No. 26 voters can drop off ballots at the Northern Cheyenne Tribal School in Busby. The site is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.