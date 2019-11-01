Veteran’s Powwow

Saturday, Nov. 9 – Honoring, Remembering, and Respecting Veteran’s Powwow will be held at the Plenty Coups High School Gym in Pryor. The commitee will feed the public on Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturday 12 p.m. Grand Entry on Friday begins at 6 p.m. and Saturday 2 p.m. There will be a push dance contest, tiny tot special, teen boys and girls specials. Invited Drums include, Wranglers, Night Hawk Jrs and Black Whistle.

Date: 
Saturday, November 9, 2019 - 12:00pm

