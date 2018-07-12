Vehicle theft leads to head-on crash

A vehicle theft from the Big Horn County vehicle impound lot early Tuesday morning soon led to a crash at the corner of 14th Street and Crawford Avenue in Hardin.

According to Big Horn County Sheriff Frank Simpson, who was at the scene of the crash, “A number of individuals cut the chain-link fence at the impound lot and stole a silver Ram pickup, which then collided head-on with a Dodge Durango.” Simpson went on to say that the occupants of the silver Dodge hopped into another vehicle fleeing the scene of the accident.

The Durango was traveling southbound on North Crawford Avenue when the Ram pickup failed to make the corner due to speed and ran head-on into it.

A local resident on Lessard Avenue, located across the street from the county vehicle storage, witnessed the incident. The resident said that at about 6 a.m., the pickup went through the fence, tearing the topper off the pickup and leaving it partially blocking Lessard Avenue. She went on to say the vehicle sped down Lessard and turned on 13th Street heading to Center Avenue.

Undersheriff Mike Fuss said occupants of both vehicles fled the scene.

Information about the accident led to a search of Warren Loop road east of Hardin for the occupants of the Ram pickup.

As of late Tuesday morning, the individuals in either vehicle have not been caught.

Fuss said evidence suggest one of the Durango’s occupants may have hit his or her head on the vehicle’s windshield.

The accident remains under investigation.