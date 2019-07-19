Two Rivers Authority meeting
The Two Rivers Authority meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Two Rivers Detention Facility in Hardin (first Monday).
Date:
Repeats every month on August, September, October, November, December on the first Monday 5 times.Monday, August 5, 2019 - 5:30pm
Monday, September 2, 2019 - 5:30pm
Monday, October 7, 2019 - 5:30pm
Monday, November 4, 2019 - 5:30pm
Monday, December 2, 2019 - 5:30pm
