Two escapees in custody

6:49 a.m. - Big Horn County Jail escapees Anthony James Castro and Stephen Paddy Ryan Caplett are in the custody of the Yellowstone County Detention Center.

The jail roster, updated at 11 p.m. Monday, showed Castro, 35, as an inmate with no bond listed,

Billings Police Sergeant Matthew Chaney told Billings media outlets, after authorities received a tip, they were able to track Castro down and make an arrest just after 10 p.m. Monday. He was tracked down by a the Billings Police Street Crimes Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The Billings Police Department said in a Twitter post at 4:21 a.m. that Stephen Caplett, 34, had also been arrested.

Yellowstone County Detention Center officials had no comment.

Andrew Leroy Parham, 25, remains at large after escaping from the Big Horn County Jail, according to a statement released by the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.

The three reportedly overpowered a corrections officer and escaped from the jail sometime around midnight Feb. 8, prompting community-wide lockdowns in Hardin and on the Crow Reservation overnight.

“What I can tell you is that it was a planned attack,” Big Horn County Undersheriff Eric Winburn said Monday. “They got help from the outside.”

Winburn would not answer any further questions.

The inmates remained at large, according to Sheriff's office officials, even after the lockdowns were lifted Sunday morning between 8 and 9 a.m.

The county and the reservation do not have community-wide alert systems, therefore officials relied on social media posts and word of mouth to spread the word about the lockdowns.

Many Hardin residents living in the neighborhood around the courthouse, where the jail is located, commented on the Big Horn County News Facebook page that they were not notified of the incident, even as law enforcement officials from Big Horn County, Montana Highway Patrol, Yellowstone County Sheriff and Bureau of Indian Affairs officers from the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Reservations, surrounded the courthouse between midnight and 4 a.m.

According to the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office’s Crime Graphics website, Castro was booked into the Big Horn County Jail on May 22, 2019 on one misdemeanor assault charge and on a county warrant for misdemeanor criminal contempt. He was being held on a $27,500 bond. Caplett was booked on Nov. 19, 2019 on three misdemeanor simple assault charges and on a county warrant for felony criminal contempt. He was being held on a $10,000 bond. Parham is not listed on the webpage, but his mugshot released by the sheriff's office was time-stamped 12:15 a.m. Feb. 6, 2020.

Sheriff’s office officials are asking the public to use caution if they come in contact with Parham.

They were not armed when they escaped, according to the press release, but they are considered dangerous. Officials are also recommending people keep their doors and vehicles locked.

Suspicious persons or activity should be reported to Big Horn County Sheriff's Office at 406-665-9780 or any law enforcement agency.