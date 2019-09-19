Twice the progress

Hardin High School is offering free college credit courses to their students who wish to be dually enrolled in both high school and college to complete several collegiate level courses before graduation.

Along with the existing college curriculum is the opportunity for students to also earn a working certificate, an opportunity for students to go through training to help ease the transition into a working field.

The college credit courses featured include trigonometry, biology and geometry, college writing, computer applications and college algebra.

Another new opportunity has been added to the high schools repertoire of higher education opportunities that are offered to their students, certificate courses specializing in welding and Certified Nurse Assistant training, as well as Emergency Medical Technician training.

“We are offering free certificate courses to any student who might be interested in these trades and who wish to be certified in a job trade,” said Hardin High School Principal Rob Hankins. “At the end of the year, we will have 20 students who are EMT-certified and ready to go into a work field that they have trained all year for, with absolutely no cost to them.”

The courses that are being offered directly correlate to this area and its demands where labor is often needed.

Many hospitals, especially in the rural Big Horn County, face shortages of critical staff needed in events of emergency such as ambulance services and CNAs to help when a patient enters a hospital.

“That is why there has been an ambulance parked at the high school every week,” Hankins laughed. He said he’s received several inquiries about why an emergency services vehicle was in front of the high school.

While dual-enrollment classes bear a similarity to Advanced Placement classes, which have centralized curriculum that focuses on one final test to determine if college credit is earned, dual-enrollment offers the chance to earn a separate college credit apart from the interception of high school education.

“The classes that students earn college credit in can carry over into any state college in the U.S.,” said Gear-Up Coordinator, Lance Olson. “As well as earning several college credits free of charge and still being in high school, the working certificate courses will give students another opportunity to hit the ground running and into a job post-graduation.”

With so many different professional life skills and job training opportunities available to the students of Hardin High School, it seems as though the students would be entering the world with all the essential working skills needed to become self-sufficient individuals.