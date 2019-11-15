Turkey Trot with the Champions 5K Walk/Run

Saturday, Nov. 23 – Turkey Trot with the Champions 5K Walk/Run starts at noon. Registration is $25. Forms are available at Mojoe’s. For more information call Laura Esp at 406-698-7789. A meal will be served after the race.

Date: 
Saturday, November 23, 2019 - 12:00pm

Upcoming Events

more