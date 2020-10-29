BHCN file photo

The Hardin Chamber of Commerce is hosting Halloween Trunk or Treat on Saturday Oct. 31 from 2 to 4 p.m. The community is invited to the event. Cars and tables will be set up on the parking lot at the Depot at 10 Railroad St. in Hardin and candy will be handed out to trick-or-treaters. Meander through in costume, get some goodies and listen to music. Please follow all mask and social distancing requirements.