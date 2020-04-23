Tribes press judge to halt pipeline as work starts

BILLINGS CAP) - Native American tribes and e nvironmental groups pressured a f ederal judge on April 16 to shut down work on the disputed Keystone XL pipeline from Canada to Nebraska, citing fears that workers could spread the coronavirus and const r uction could damage land. After years of delays,

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!