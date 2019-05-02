Trajan Hill runs to two first place finishes at Elks meet in Glendive

When in comes to running distance, Trajan Hill showed how it’s supposed to be done. Hill took top honors in both the 800- and 1,600-meter runs at the Elks Meet in Glendive last weekend.

Hill ran both races to a season record with 2:03.36 in the 800-meter and a 4:40.25 in the 1,600-meter run.

Overall both the boys and girl’s teams did well. The ladies took third place and the boy’s placed sixth out of a field of 18 schools.

Placing in three events for the boys was Hunter Bear Cloud who took fourth in the 100-meter and third in both the 200-and 400-meter runs. Bear Cloud ran a personal best time in the 400-meter.

Also placing for the Bulldogs was Paul Little Light who took fifth in the 100-meter, Andres Galaz, fifth in the 200-meter and Kevin Shane who placed third in the 3,200-meter.

In the high jump, Little Light placed sixth.

For the Ladies, Matayah Yellowmule placed in five events. She took sixth in the 100-meter, second in the 200-meter, fifth in the high jump, third in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump.

Libby Nedens, Journey Erickson and Marion Hugs also placed in multiple events. Nedens took third in the 1,600 and fourth in the 3,200-meter runs.

Erickson took fourth in the 800- and sixth in the 1,600-meter run.

Hugs placed third in the 800- and fourth in the 1,600-meter events. Hugs ran her personal best time of the season in the 800-meter.

Nedens, Erickson and Hugs all ran their personal best times in these races.

Twenty-six athletes set their best times or distances in Glendive on Saturday.

Hill, Hugs, Nedens and Yellowmule qualified in individual events to compete in the Top Ten meet in Laurel, according to Head Coach Laura Sundheim. Both the 4x100 and 4x400 boy’s relay teams also qualified. The 4x100 is ran by Cassady Redden, Andres Galas, Paul Little Light and Hunter Bear Cloud. The 4x400 is ran by Galas, Hill, Little Light and Bear Cloud.

Saturday the Bulldogs will travel to Miles City their invite.

Glendive Elks Invite (Hardin Results) Boys Varsity Team

1. Custer County 112 2.Billings Central 77 3.Sidney 67 4. Scobey 65 5. Dawson County 58 6. Hardin 47 7. Wibaux County 25 8. Richey-Lambert 23 9. Colstrip 19

10. Richardton-Taylor 12 11. Baker 9 12. Circle 7 13. Carter County 4

14. Terry 1 14. Bainville 1

Girls Varsity Team

1. Colstrip 107 2. Dawson County 68 3. Hardin 46 4. Billings Central 45 5. Plentywood 44

6. Custer County 43 7. Baker 42

8. Richardton-Taylor 41 9. Sidney 38 10. Scobey 31 11. Circle 19 12. Nashua 2 13. Wibaux County

Boys

100 Meters Boys Varsity

4. Hunter Bear Cloud 11.77

5. Paul Little Light 11.89

7. Andres Galaz 11.99

14. Cayden Redfield 12.21 Personal Record

200 Meters Boys Varsity

3. Hunter Bear Cloud 23.62

5. Andres Galaz 24.35 400 Meters Boys Varsity

3. Hunter Bear Cloud 52.71 Personal Record

9. Andres Galaz 54.86 Personal Record

15. Paul Little Light 55.75 Personal Record

30. Colter Redden 1:01.26 Personal Record

800 Meters Boys Varsity

1. Trajan Hill 2:03.36

8. Clement Not Afraid 2:18.61

10. Alduran Takes Enemy 2:20.09

20. Colter Redden 2:28.07

1600 Meters Boys Varsity

1. Trajan Hill 4:40.25

11. Clement Not Afraid 5:06.32

12. Alduran Takes Enemy 5:06.45 Personal Record

13. Kevin Shane 5:06.74 Personal Record

3200 Meters Boys Varsity

3. Kevin Shane 10:58.92 Personal Record

Boys 110m Hurdles – 39”

10. Ty Greenfield 19.05.

Boys 300m Hurdles – 36”

6. Cayden Redfield 45.26

18. Ty Greenfield 49.75

Shot Put 12lb Boys Varsity

8. Jesse Murdock 41-07.00 Personal Record

14. Garren Stops 38-06.50

23. Tristan Liming 34-04.00

32. Jason Cummins 31-10.00

Discus 1.6kg Boys Varsity

7. Jesse Murdock 122-07 Personal Record

Javelin 800g Boys Varsity

8. Ambrose Big Lake 141-00

13. Garren Stops 127-01

26. Kevin Shane 104-06 Personal Record

High Jump Boys Varsity

6. Paul Little Light 5-06.00

Triple Jump Boys Varsity

7. Hunter Bear Cloud 38-10.25

Girls 100 Meters Girls Varsity

6. Matayah Yellowmule 13.47

31. Trinity Iron 15.34 Personal Record

34. Marti Wilson 15.62

200 Meters Girls Varsity

2. Matayah Yellowmule 27.83

28. Trinity Iron 32.80 Personal Record

29. Marti Wilson 33.44

400 Meters Girls Varsity

17. Marti Wilson 1:16.91

800 Meters Girls Varsity

3. Marion Hugs 2:28.82 Personal Record

4. Journey Erickson 2:35.49

1600 Meters Girls Varsity

3. Libby Nedens 5:33.70

4. Marion Hugs 5:43.87

6. Journey Erickson 5:46.26

16. Latisha Not Afraid 6:29.24 Personal Record

3200 Meters Girls Varsity

4. Libby Nedens 12:13.21

7. Latisha Not Afraid 13:55.76

Girls 100m Hurdles – 33”

11. Trinity Iron 19.55 Personal Record

Girls 300m Hurdles – 30”

13. Trinity Iron 58.53 Personal Record

Shot Put 4kg Girls Varsity

13. Hannah Ten Bear 28-01.00

Javelin 600g Girls Varsity

18. Emily Not Afraid 80-06

High Jump Girls Varsity

5. Matayah Yellowmule 4-10.00

Long Jump Girls Varsity

3. Matayah Yellowmule 15-01.00

14. Kyrstyn Price 12-10.50

Triple Jump Girls Varsity

4. Matayah Yellowmule 33-01.50 18.Kyrstyn Price 27-01.75