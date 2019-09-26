Training aims to bring families together

Big Horn Valley Health Centre and the Hardin School District worked in collaboration to hold a training at Little Big Horn College last week over a special topic.

The course, named “Fatherhood is Sacred/Motherhood is Sacred” is designed to assist parents who may have been absent in their children’s lives, return back to parenthood in a healthier manner.

“We’re investing in strong positive parenting identity and a common understanding of how to grow that across Big Horn County,” said workshop organizer Megkian Doyle. “The school partnered RHOP (Rural Health Opioid Project) with BVHC to increase protective factors for students based on the Prevention Needs Assessment students take every two years. BVHC and RHOP partnered with the school to put on this training because more people are quitting their addictions spontaneously and the number one reason they do this is because they want to be better parents.”

Sloane Real Bird, participant of the training, and Coordinator of the program Communities That Care, says that this was really beneficial not just in the professional aspect, but also in many of the participants personal lives.

“As a parent myself, I feel like I’ve really learned a lot on how to interact with my kids as well,” Real Bird said. “A lot of the messages was on how to just connect with your children day to day.”

Much of the course work is central to Native American beliefs and how they directly correlate to the family structure.

“This course is really central on Native American beliefs and how our views of the family structure in native families is, how inclusive we are and how the family system itself is to us as native people,” Real Bird said.

Many of the participants journeyed to Little Big Horn College from all different corners of Big Horn County and the Crow Indian Representatives.

“People came from all over, even as far away as Pryor and Wyola,” said Real Bird. “It was good to see so many different people come together for this training.”

While each participant who came to the training had their own various reasons for being present, many of the participants began sharing something of themselves and the impact that the training had made to their lives as well.

According to one participant, Savannah Sinquah, she commended the training on how its overall takeaway would help the Crow Tribe.

“The Fatherhood is Sacred and Motherhood is Sacred training is the best family strengthen program I have ever seen for our Native American people, especially for Apsaalooke people,” Sinquah said. “After being trained over these past three days in the Fatherhood and Motherhood is Sacred program, I fully believe this program was delivered to me from Creator. A key principle this program stresses is that families are the heart of Indian country which is true.”

Another participant, Able Baker said “I went into the Fatherhood is Sacred, Motherhood is Sacred class wondering what it would be like. I’m a husband, father, High School Football Coach, Community Outreach Director and Pastor,” Baker said. “These responsibilities are made all the more unique by the social and cultural context that make up the community I live in. This class was a deep well of knowledge and wisdom and has already given me a fresh understanding of how healthier families are the key to healthier communities.”

The main goal of the program that the trainers want to relate to the parents, who take part in this course, is simply how to build and maintain a functional and healthy relationship with their children.

While the training was more tailored to the individuals who would be teaching the parenting courses, one thing that is certain is that the methods they acquired in the training will surely be a step in the right direction for families of Big Horn County.