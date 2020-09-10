Three virus deaths reported this week

County officials confirmed the three deaths of Big Horn County residents due to the novel coronavirus on this week.

A woman in her 50s died on Sept. 6, and two women, one in her 60s and one in her 70s, died on Sept. 9. All three women had been hospitalized prior to their deaths, Rhonda Johnson, Big Horn County Public Information Officer said in separate press releases.

“The Big Horn County COVID-19 Response Unified Coalition offers our deepest condolences and warmest sympathies to their families, friends, and the entire community of Big Horn County for their tragic losses,” Johnson said.

According to Big Horn County Health Department case data, the seven-day COVID-19 case average has dropped to 9 cases , an improvement from Aug. 2, when the seven-day average hovered at 19.29 cases. The seven-day average is commonly used to smooth out short-term fluctuations and highlight longer-term trends in data.

The county announced 61 new COVID-19 cases since last week, bringing the total infected residents to 752. Reported recoveries have remained at 548 cases, Johnson reported.

Of this week’s cases, 42 have been attributed to community spread. Big Horn County is one of 13 counties in the state reporting community spread cases, which are cases that cannot be traced back to any known contact with someone who has tested positive.

There are currently 16 infected patients hospitalized and 171 infected patients recovering at home, Johnson said.

Statewide, 8,468 people, or about .79% of the state population, has been infected with COVID-19, compared to 5.63% of Big Horn County residents.

Last month, the virus was affecting age groups nearly equally. According to the case data, 10 to 39-year-olds make up half of all cases, with 383 total cases since the first case was reported in April.

Thirteen cases were reported on Sept. 8: One girl and two boys under 10 years old; one girl and one boy in their teens; one woman and three men in their 20s; one woman and one man in their 40s; and two women in their 60s.

One case was reported on Sept. 7: One woman in her 20s.

Seven cases were reported on Sept. 6: Three women and one man in their 20s; one man in his 30s; one man in his 40s; and one man 70 or older.

Six cases were reported on Sept. 5: Two girls and one boy under 10 years old; one woman in her 20s; one man in his 30s; and one man 70 or older.

Sixteen cases were reported on Sept. 4: One girl and three boys in their teens; two women in their 20s; two men in their 30s; one man in his 50s; two women in their 60s; and five women 70 or older.

Five cases were reported on Sept. 3: One woman in her 40s; one woman and one man in their 50s; one woman in her 60s; and one woman 70 or older.

Thirteen cases were reported on Sept. 2: Three girls in their teens; two men in their 20s; one woman in her 30s; two women and one man in their 40s; and one man in his 50s; and two women and one in their 60s.