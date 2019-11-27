Thankful for Greenway Trail after superfund cleanup

After years of legal wrangling and environmental cleanup of the East Helena ASARCO Federal Superfund Site – a grueling process other Montana communities have also endured – a stroke of the Governor’s pen earlier this Thanksgiving month made way for a recreational greenway trail along Prickly Pear Creek. It was ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!