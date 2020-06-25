Tesha Renay Britton, 55, beloved wife, mother, sister, auntie and friend passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in a tragic accident near Hardin, Montana.

Eestseohtse’e/Talks While She Goes Woman was born February 24, 1965 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She was beyond energetic and loved to spend that energy giving of herself to her family, congregation and community. Her big heart, warm smile and enthusiasm made her a truly beautiful person, inside and out.

Her volunteer work as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses was the focus of her life. Because of this, she threw herself into learning the Northern Cheyenne language with the purpose of sharing her Bible based hope with the Northern Cheyenne community.

Tesha grew up in Santa Maria, California where she was loved by many and had many lifelong friends. She loved the beach and digging her toes into the warm sand and hopes one day to swim with the dolphins.

She lived most of her life in Bakersfield, California, but also lived in Colorado, Washington and Texas where she met the love of her life Jim Britton. They were married in Palestine, Texas on December 20, 2003.

They were married for 16 years and lived in Washington for most of that time with their sons Joshua Britton, Joshua Volentine and Tyler Parson.

In 2011, after their sons were grown, they moved to Hardin, Montana, where they filled a need in the Hardin Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Tesha’s death will leave a void in all the hearts of those who knew her and in every place she landed throughout her life. She was dearly loved and will be missed until we see her again.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Dolores; son, Joshua Volentine; and brother, Aaron Parson.

She is survived by her husband, Jim Britton; her father, Richard Parson and his wife Glenna; brothers, Andrew and Richard Parson; sisters, Ellena Mendoza and her husband and Malena Beierle; sons Joshua Britton and his wife, Paul Britton, Darrell Volentine, Tyler Parson; daughter, Wendy; along with numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held via videoconference at a later date.