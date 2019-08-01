Telehealth grant opens doors to serve more patients

The Big Horn Valley Health Center was recently awarded a $188,717 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to create a new Telehealth network addressing substance abuse.

“Every year they provide funding through a program they call ‘Distance Learning and Technology.’” said Dr. David Mark, CEO at Big Horn County Health Center. “The (funding) is given to organizations who are using those funds to build telemedicine, or distance learning set-ups, networks and infrastructure so that the funds are meant to support the purchase of equipment like cameras, monitors or microphones or through some of the networks infrastructure like ethernet cables, firewalls, switches, etc.”

Telemedicine includes remote clinical services such as diagnosis and monitoring when rural settings, lack of transport, lack of mobility, decreased funding, or lack of staffing can restrict access to proper health care.

“A strong telehealth network is vital to Montana’s rural communities,” Sen. Steve Daines said in a press release. “This grant will boost our investments in rural development and help to increase access to limited primary care, oral health care, behavioral health care and substance abuse treatment.”

The program was reauthorized in the 2018 Farm Bill.

BVHC, with multiple locations across the state, struggles with having enough available staff to serve patients, Mark said.

This year, however, the grant gave priority to organizations that were battling the opioid epidemic and treating those with opioid substance abuse disorder, Mark added.

BVHC has a medication assisted treatment program.

Grants were awarded to different organizations implementing educational services or telehealth infrastructure or services, Mark said.

Telemed is essentially a virtual doctor’s visit. Many times telemed patients are unable to interact face-to-face with providers either due to their rural locations, transportation issues, or lack of staffing to perform a house call.

This grant would help BVHC staff have face-toface visits with a patient who might be two hours away or unable to leave home.

“This will allow us to connect specialized providers with patients who might come from somewhere else,” Mark said.

For example, if someone needed specialized counseling with a provider who was miles away at a different BHVC site, this would allow the health center to connect the two together.

What is the most exciting part about this new grant, Mark said, is the newest and most up-to-date equipment that will make it possible for a provider to do a physical exam in real-time over the video chat.

Small attachments called “peripherals” will allow the doctor to perform a physical exam over a video chat. With the help of a medical assistant or nurse the doctor could perform an ear, eyes, throat, heart, and lung evaluations.

“This equipment update, which has dramatically changed over the course of the last year, will give BVHC the opportunity to buy the latest technology and give a more thorough and robust exam to a patient and their provider at a lesser expense without compromising the quality of the exam,” Mark said.

“The most important aspect to keep in mind is that this telemed grant and updated equipment is not intended to replace a physical exam, but will help alleviate any outside hindrances that might interfere with a patient’s ability to physically come to the clinic for their healthcare.”