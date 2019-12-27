Technological issues force cancellation of Dec. 26 paper

Many readers may have noticed there was not a issue of the Big Horn County News this week.

Due to several computer hardware issues we were not able to produce this week’s edition and our readers deserve an explanation.

On Monday afternoon, our network server stopped working. This is where all of our news stories, advertisements, photos and page templates are saved. Production halted until we were able to address this issue.

After a quick reboot of the server we were able to access the information saved on it. We began the long process of moving files onto external hard drives to free up space on the server so it could function better.

While that was happening our lone reporter Rusty LaFrance and I were able to save news stories and photos for this week’s edition on one computer. Production began again and the temporary fix was working well. I spent a few hours after work building four and a half pages and it looked like we were going to hit our early Tuesday deadline.

On Tuesday morning, however, the computer I was working on would not power on. Apparently it crashed. After about an hour and a half of troubleshooting with the IT department the diagnosis looked grim.

I still held on to some hope, because most of the content was backed up on the server, which was finally up and running. But due to the Christmas holiday the printing staff had Wednesday off and the earliest we would be able to print was Thursday, Dec. 26.

After several conversations with the newspaper’s owner, the printing manager and the IT department it was decided this week’s edition would be folded into next week’s edition.

As the general manager, I understand the need to provide timely and relevant news from our community and this week we were not able to fulfill our mission. I offer my apologies for missing an issue. The classified page, with the weather and weekly crossword puzzle are available to view online for free here.

Our owners, Yellowstone Communications, are addressing the issues that caused so much disruption to our production process and we are hard at work producing content for next week’s edition.

Once again, I do apologize for the inconvenience.