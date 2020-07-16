Suspect in June stabbing to be arraigned in District Court in separate case

A man charged in connected with the June stabbing of Dane Fisher, 35, will be arraigned on Friday in district court in a separate case. James Posey Fisher, 34, is scheduled for arraignment in Big Horn County 22nd Judicial District Court on one felony assault with a weapon charge, which is ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!