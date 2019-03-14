Supaman performance
Alberta Bair Theater’s Orser Outstanding Performances Series features Brooklyn-based cellist Gabriel Royal and Billings hip-hop artist Supaman at 7:30 p.m. A truncated concert will be performed at 12:30 earlier that day as part of ABT’s Valley Federal Credit Union Student Matinee Series. Contact the theater by phone at 406-256-6052 or online at www.albertabairtheater.org.
Date:
Friday, March 22, 2019 - 7:30pm
