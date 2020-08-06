Summer safety tips for the heat and water

Summer may be a time for outdoor fun but following a few simple safety tips will be keep everyone safe. “The better way to protect yourself from heat stroke is to wear loose fitting clothing or clothing with an ultraviolet protection factor of 50 or higher to help protect your body ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!