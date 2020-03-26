Sue Ann Neutgens

Thursday, March 26, 2020
Sue Ann Neutgens, 50, of Hardin, Montana, passed away on March 19, 2020.

She was born April 28, 1969 to F. James and Belinda Neutgens.

A private interment will take place at the Fairview Cemetery in Hardin.

Bullis Mortuary was entrusted with the arrangements.

