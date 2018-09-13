StrongWomen & Men

Thursday, Oct. 11 – Montana State University Extension, Big Horn County at 317 N Custer is offering two sessions of a strength training program called StrongWomen & Men at 9 a.m. on Monday and Thursday, and a second session at 5:30 p.m. There is no fee for the program. For more information call (406) 665-9770 or email holly.jay@montana.edu.

