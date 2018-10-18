Strong Women & Men

Montana State University Extension, Big Horn County at 317 N Custer is offering two sessions of a strength training program called StrongWomen & Men at 9 a.m. on Monday and Thursday, and a second session at 5:30 p.m. There is no fee for the program, though participants are asked to sign up for it the previous Thursday. For more information, call (406) 665-9770 or email holly.jay@montana.edu.

 

Date: 
Repeats every week 4 times.
Thursday, October 18, 2018 - 5:30pm
Thursday, October 25, 2018 - 5:30pm
Thursday, November 1, 2018 - 5:30pm
Thursday, November 8, 2018 - 5:30pm

Upcoming Events

more