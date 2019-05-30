Streams across Big Horn County flood, closing roads

Small stream flooding is raising havoc it parts of Big Horn County south and west of Hardin.

Heavy rains Sunday night and into Monday morning south of Hardin caused many small streams to flood their bank, according to the National Weather Service in Billings and the Big Horn County Emergency Management Department.

Two to four inches of rain fell Sunday evening and into Monday and the main area of concern is along the Bighorn River from Two Leggings Bridge to Hardin, according to the weather service.

As of Tuesday, flooding has caused some road closures in the area.

Warman Loop Road north of Fort Smith is closed because the bridge is washed out and as of Tuesday Highway 87 west of Hardin is closed at Toluca, because the bridge over Fly Creek is partially washed out.

The Weather Service is advising people along the Bighorn River to take precautions.

High water is causing debris in the river and it is advised not to attempt boat launches because conditions are dangerous, weather service said.

There are reports of flooding in creeks flowing out of the Pryor Mountains in southwestern Big Horn County as well as reports of stream flooding from the Wolf Mountains east of Lodge Grass. There are also flooding concerns around the northern end of the Big Horn Mountains.

The National Weather Service is advising caution when encountering flooded roads and to heed all road closure signs.