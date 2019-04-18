Stewart gains spot as first Crow member on National Coal Council

Local energy consultant Conrad “C.J.” Stewart took his expertise beyond state borders Friday during his first meeting in Washington, D.C. as a member of the Department of Energy’s National Coal Council. Stewart is the second Native American appointed to the council – the first being David Lester of the Muskogee Creek tribe – and, he wrote, he is “definitely the first Crow tribal member” in the position.

The main role for the council, which has operated for 35 years, is to provide advice and recommendations to the U.S. secretary of energy on matters relating to the coal industry. It also advises the secretary on a broad range of matters from coal mining to equipment, as well as pollution and transport.

Members serve without compensation and are asked to recuse themselves from participation in any meeting, study, recommendation or council activity that would have a perceivable influence on entities with which they have financial interests.

“I’m both humbled and honored to…represent Native American tribes and Montana, as well as everyone else in the United States,” Stewart said. “It’s not just something they pick out of a hat.”

U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry invited Stewart to join the council in a March 21 letter where he stated, “I am appointing you to represent the viewpoints of tribal energy interests.”

“We are asked to provide a diversity of perspectives on issues related to coal technology and policies,” the council’s Chief Executive Officer Janet Gelleci said. “We represent a variety of interests.”

Stewart was a coal miner in the Crow Reservation’s Absaloka Mine from 2003-13 and also a tribal senator for the Center Lodge District from 2007-15. During his time as a legislator, he wrote, he was “instrumental” in forming the option and exploration agreements between the Crow Tribe and Cloud Peak Energy regarding an estimated 1.4 billion tons of coal in the Northern Powder River Basin.

Gov. Steve Bullock appointed Stewart as the first Native American to the Montana Coal Board in 2013. There, until 2017, he helped determine funding allotted to coalimpacted communities through grant applications.

When the Crow people elected Darrin Old Coyote as tribal chairman from 2012-16, he chose Stewart to serve as energy advisor and legislative liaison. From this point, Stewart began his energy consulting firm, Big Lodge Consulting.

Through this group, he met Gellici, who invited him to a roundtable discussion where he spoke on the tribal interest in coal energy. There, the council decided that Stewart would be a useful asset for advice on U.S. energy policy.

“In the coming months, the work of the council will be extremely important to the nation,” Perry wrote to Stewart. “I am certain you will find your association with this organization both challenging and productive.”

Stewart’s term on the council is set to continue until July 18, 2020.