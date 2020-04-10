State officials concerned about decrease in calls to Child Abuse Hotline

Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) officials are concerned about a sharp decrease in the number of calls to the child abuse and neglect hotline in the past several weeks related to the current COVID-19 emergency. DPHHS Director Sheila Hogan said from March 8-14, the week prior to the ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!