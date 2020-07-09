Stabbing suspect arrested in Billings in separate case

A man suspected in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Crow Agency on June 29 was arrested in Billings last week in connection with the April shooting of 24-year-old Brett Ness.

James Posey Fisher Sr., 34, also known as James Posey Bixby, was arrested without incident on June 30 around 8 p.m., according to charging documents obtain from Yellowstone County District Court.

Fisher is wanted in connection with the stabbing death of Dane Fisher, 35, of Ashland at a Crow Agency convenience store on June 26.

The case is the first major crime to be investigated by the new police force on the Crow Indian Reservation.

Fisher was arraigned in Montana 13th Judicial District Court in Billings on one charge of deliberate homicide with a weapons enhancement, a felony.

Charging documents also stated investigators don’t suspect Fisher was Ness’ shooter. Although, he still faces the deliberate homicide charge due to the felony murder rule, which allows another a person to be held accountable for a homicide if the attempt or commission of a forcible felony leads to the death of another person.

Court documents explain, Fisher was one of several men who were at Ness’ residence on the night of April 26, 2020.

Another suspect, Alexander Laforge, arrived at the Ness residence and reportedly asked for the whereabouts of a person identified in court records as “D.B.”

The victim told Laforge D.B. was not there, according to court documents.

Laforge went on to tell Ness D.B. owed him money and he wanted Ness to pay it, court documents continued.

Ness refused to pay Laforge, who then became upset and told Ness, “He would be back,” according to court documents.

The following night, on April 27, Fisher, Laforge a n d three other men returned to Ness’ residence brandishing guns at his front door, charging documents read.

Ness opened the door, as Fisher and Laforge held their guns up to him.

Court documents said Laforge fired the fatal shot. As the victim fell to the ground the men fled the scene.

Ness later died at a local hospital.

According to the charging documents, security video footage shows the five men exiting their vehicles, approaching the residence, shooting the victim, and fleeing the scene all within five minutes.

Alexander Garrett Laforge III, 43, was arrested June 16, for driving under the influence near Hardin.

Laforge is being charged in Yellowstone County with felony deliberate homicide for the death of Ness, according to charging documents.

Both cases are being handled in Yellowstone County.