Sportsmen’s club adds to reward in deer poaching case near Hardin

The Colstrip Sportsmen’s Club has added $700 to the reward offered for information leading to a conviction in a case where four mule deer bucks were illegally killed and left to waste in October. The new money brings the total reward to $1,700. The four dead deer were found on private ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!