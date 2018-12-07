Solid Finances webinar

A webinar on "Legal and Financial Steps to Take After Diagnosis of Alzheimer's Dementia," organized by Solid Finances, will be shown at the Big Horn County Extension office at 12:05 p.m. Montana State University’s Dr. Marsha Goetting will explore legal tools such as guardianships and conservatorships, representative status, VA fiduciaries, and special needs trusts. For more information, call (406) 665-9770.

Date: 
Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 12:00pm

