Solid Finances webinar

Solid Finances webinar will be presented at the Montana State University Extension Office from 12:05 p.m. to 12:55 p.m. This week’s presentation is titled “Financial Book Review.” For more information, call (406) 665-9770 or email holly.jay@montana.edu

Date: 
Wednesday, November 7, 2018 - 12:00pm

