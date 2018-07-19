Soccer Club
A free soccer club is scheduled Tuesdays and Thursdays at Heimet Park from 5-6 p.m. for students sixth grade and under, and from 6-7 p.m. for older players from seventh grade to age 99. For more information, call or text Wayne at (406) 425-4396. Required liability waivers will be available for parents and participants to sign.
Date:
Thursday, July 26, 2018 - 5:00pm
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
Upcoming Events
-
07/21/2018 (All day)
-
07/24/2018 - 5:00pm
-
07/25/2018 - 12:00pm
-
07/26/2018 - 5:00pm
-
07/28/2018 - 1:00pm