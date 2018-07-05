Soccer club

A free soccer club is scheduled Tuesdays and Thursdays at Heimet Park from 5-6 p.m. for students sixth grade and under, and from 6-7 p.m. for older players from seventh grade to age 99. For more information, call or text Wayne at (406) 425-4396. Required liability waivers will be available ...

Tuesday, July 10, 2018 - 5:00pm

