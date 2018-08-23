Small crowd treated to big sound by Blackkiss

For Pete Sands of Layton, Utah, the audience may not have been large last Thursday afternoon, but that didn’t stop him and his fellow band members from filling Crow Agency’s Multipurpose Building with the varied sounds of “outlaw country.” Whether the audience is about 15 people – as was the case this time around, or more than 1,000 – as was the case for him in other venues, Sands said, “You got to give 100 percent.”

“Even if it’s a small crowd, those people still took time out of their lives to come see you,” he said. “Even just a few ears are good.”

Music from his band, Blackkiss, was picked up by the Paramount Network for their drama series, entitled “Yellowstone,” shot partially on the Crow Reservation. In addition to his songs being featured, Sands – a member of the Navajo Tribe – had the opportunity to act in the series with his usual black clothes and flat-brimmed hat.

“That’s how I am on the show,” he said, laughing. “They didn’t change anything about me.”

“Yellowstone” – whose premiere episode was screened June 20 in Lodge Grass, courtesy of Paramount – concerns the fictional Dutton family, who own the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, located near Bozeman. Their patriarch, played by Kevin Costner, engages in violent clashes during the series in an effort to preserve the ranch from land developers, an Indian reservation and the first U.S. national park.

At the time of the screening, Crow Chairman Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid stated Paramount had contributed more than $20,000 to tribal members for their involvement in the filming process.

Going by the band’s website, Blackkiss has an eclectic range of tunes that jump from one genre to the next: “acoustic, rock, psychedelic, folk, Native American and so on.” The idea for the band “came into fruition” in late 2006, Sands wrote, after he penned a song called “Burning,” based on a dream where he woke up “in the middle of Armageddon.” As for the name, he wrote, it came from “an old Chilean woman” who told him, “You’re like the sun and moon at the same time. You are the light and dark, like a black kiss.”

Of being picked for the show, Sands said, “It was unexpected because I never pictured myself as an actor and I never thought my music would be heard that way…where the music goes with the show.”

“It’s nice to find a place where you know you’re accepted fully,” he said, “where your music has a home.”

The Paramount Network coordinated with local bands, the “Yellowstone” show, the Crow Tribe and the Viacom multinational media conglomerate to bring Blackkiss to the Crow Reservation for the first time. Sparse attendance likely was connected to short notice and timing – the event was sandwiched between the Crow Fair centennial rodeo and powwow.

Cordell Stewart, public relations specialist for the Crow Tribe – and also frontrunner for the cover band Stormbreaker, who was the lead-in to Blackkiss – said the experience of hosting Sands was “surreal.”

“It feels pretty cool to have a Native American artist who is being showcased on a mainstream television network,” Stewart said.

A performance by Blackkiss, he believes, is one piece of what will become a larger partnership with Paramount over time. The network, according to Stewart, already has begun investing into Little Big Horn College in Crow Agency – and the tribe is “strategically planning” for the future.

“They want to do community development projects and work cohesively together to help tackle – how would you say? – some of our social issues,” he said of the Paramount partnership. “It’s a great opportunity they have given us. We’re more than happy to step into that opportunity and create more opportunities for our nation.”

At press time, “Yellowstone” has been renewed for a second season, and production is set to be shot in Utah and Montana.