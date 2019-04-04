SKYWARN Spotter Training
The National Weather Service Office in Billings, Montana, in cooperation with the Big Horn County Disaster and Emergency Services in Hardin will be conducting a SKYWARN Spotter Training Session. The free training will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Big Horn County Courthouse. For more information, contact Tom Frieders at the National Weather Service in Billings at tom.frieders@noaa.gov or (406) 652-0851 ext. 223, or Brian Mischel, Big Horn County Disaster and Emergency Services in Hardin at bmischel@bighorncountymt.gov or (406) 665-1731.
Date:
Thursday, April 4, 2019 - 6:30pm
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT