SKYWARN Spotter Training

The National Weather Service Office in Billings, Montana, in cooperation with the Big Horn County Disaster and Emergency Services in Hardin will be conducting a SKYWARN Spotter Training Session. The free training will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Big Horn County Courthouse. For more information, contact Tom Frieders at the National Weather Service in Billings at tom.frieders@noaa.gov or (406) 652-0851 ext. 223, or Brian Mischel, Big Horn County Disaster and Emergency Services in Hardin at bmischel@bighorncountymt.gov or (406) 665-1731.

Date: 
Thursday, April 4, 2019 - 6:30pm

