A simple procedure
Thursday, April 2, 2020
Photo by Rusty LaFranceBighorn Valley Health Center Medical Technician Sharla Jefferson demonstrates on fellow medical technician Charine Old Elk the simple temperature check procedure all patients must comply with before entering the clinic. Routine temperature checks are now commonplace at clinics across the county.
